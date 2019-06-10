New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet
$351 w/ $53 in Rakuten Points
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors for $389.99. Coupon code "BUY39" cuts that to $350.99. Plus, you'll bag $52.50 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the Rakuten points and with free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this early-2019 model, and the best deal today by $91. Deal ends June 9. Buy Now
  • Code "BUY39"
  • Expires 6/10/2019
