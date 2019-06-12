New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$331 $390
free shipping
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $389.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $331.49. With free shipping, that's $20 under our expired mention from two days ago (although that came with $53 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find for this early 2019 model by $58. Deal ends June 12 at 3 am ET. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Expires 6/12/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$650 $799
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for
$746 $674.99. In-cart, it drops to $649.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find now by $99. Buy Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$249
free shipping
Walmart offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $50 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Apple · 6 days ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Target · 1 wk ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
