BuySpry via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $389. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $330.65. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from last week, the lowest price we've seen for this early-2019 model, and the best today by $58. Buy Now
Tips
  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code