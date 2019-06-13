New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
Apple iPad mini 16GB Refurbished WiFi Tablet
$93
free shipping
Ending today, Limitless via Rakuten offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad mini 7.9" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Black for $104.99. Coupon code "LU12" cuts that price to $92.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb iPad alone by $7, although we saw this for $8 less last year. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • Includes a case and screen protector
  • Model: MD528LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LU12"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
Refurbished Mini 16GB
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register