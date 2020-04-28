Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 30 mins ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$799 $999
free shipping

That ties our November mention as best we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 12.9" multi-touch Liquid Retina display
  • 64GB storage
  • face ID
  • front and rear cameras
  • supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
  • Model: MTEL2LL/A
