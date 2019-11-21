Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 17 mins ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$799 $949
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "XP150A" to get this discount.
Features
  • 12.9" multi-touch Liquid Retina display
  • 64GB storage
  • face ID
  • front and rear cameras
  • supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
  • Model: MTEL2LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP150A"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
64GB Pro Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register