That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $34 under our mention from three weeks ago, the best price we could find by $33, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $13 under our September mention and $56 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we've seen for a new one and a low today by $160. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on MacBooks, iMacs, Apple Watches, iPads, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $70 under last month's mention of the WiFi only version and the best price we've ever seen for this model. (That's a low by $20.) Buy Now at Target
That's $2 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
That's a $40 drop since March, and the best we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's $14 less than last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $14 under our mention from May and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $11 under our September mention and the best deal we could find now by $10.
Update: The price has dropped to $484.99. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
