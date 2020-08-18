That's $261 under the lowest price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- iPad is Verizon Unlocked and may be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.
- With AppleCare+ there is a total of 3 years of hardware, software, and telephone support coverage.
- Headphones feature 1mm drivers, 6 hours of playtime, headphone amplifier, and built-in mic & controls.
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Space Gray
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
