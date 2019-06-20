New
B&H Photo Video · 27 mins ago
$719 $1,279
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/20/2019
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$719 $1,279
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$328 $430
free shipping
Walmart offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. (Most stores charge $350 or more.) Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$300 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 22 hrs ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 2 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
eBay · 1 wk ago
Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$400
free shipping
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for an iPhone 8 Plus in any condition. (It's the best we could find for a refurb today by $20.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Apple Refurb Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$321
free shipping
That's a low by $17 and the best price we've seen
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray
Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Sign In or Register