New
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$699 $1,259
free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Gold for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this 2017 model. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads B&H Photo Video Apple
Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register