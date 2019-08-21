Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Gold for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this 2017 model. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
smarter.phone via eBay offers the open-box Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $396.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $152 less than a factory-sealed model, and is the best price we've ever seen.
Note: It may include signs of wear and/or scratches. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
Smarter Phone via eBay offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 64GB WiFi + 4G Tablet in several colors (Silver pictured) for $252.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $247.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $419 with free shipping. That's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Think Tank Photo Spectral 8 Camera Shoulder Bag in Black for $39.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Tekdeals offers the refurbished mid-2010 Apple MacBook Pro Unibody Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $264.95 with free shipping. That's $33 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the deal for a refurb now by $5.) Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
