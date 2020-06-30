New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Verizon 4G Tablet (2018) w/ Magic Keyboard Kit
$1,199 $1,628
free shipping

That's $300 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Don't need the keyboard? Under "configuration," you can also select just the iPad for $929 (a $221 low).
  • Available in Silver.
