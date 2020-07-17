Shop 30 deals on different capacities and bundles with keyboards, Microsoft 365, and/or AppleCare+. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $126 under the best price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere.
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below.
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's $76 less than Best Buy charges.
- in Space Gray
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
Most stores charge at least $30 more.
- The Space Gray will be back in stock on July 8, but can be ordered now at this price.
- It's also available in Gold for $469.99, available July 18.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more.
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50.
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price.
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find.
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
