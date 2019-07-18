New
Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$720 $950
pickup at Micro Center

For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the newest Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $719.99. That's $80 less than our December mention and the lowest price we've seen for this current-generation iPad. (It's $179 less than the best price we could find elsewhere today.) Buy Now

