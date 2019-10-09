Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best we've seen and is currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best we could find by $378. Buy Now at Wayfair
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
It's a low for a refurb by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's dropped a buck since last week and is still an unusual discount on a newly-released Apple watch. Buy Now at Amazon
