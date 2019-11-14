Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 512GB WiFi Tablet (2017)
$599 $999
free shipping

That's a $100 price drop from our October mention, $400 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in several colors (Gold pictured)
  • 10.5" Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate and dynamic adjustment
  • A10X Fusion chip with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 12MP camera with 4K HD video
  • 7MP FaceTime HD camera
  • 64-bit desktop-class architecture
  • Model: MPGK2LL/A
