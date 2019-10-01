Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30.) Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
An incredibly rare $29 discount on the newest iPad model before it's actually released. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals
On top of these student-friendly savings, you'll also get Beats headphones in various over-ear and in-ear styles for free with select orders. Shop Now at Apple
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we've seen and low today by $60. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
