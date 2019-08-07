- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Highendeals via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $379.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $322.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "SAVE15" takes an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $479.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $419.97. With free shipping, that's $309 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb today by $110.) Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Sign In or Register