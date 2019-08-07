New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet
$323
free shipping

Highendeals via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $379.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $322.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now

  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/7/2019
