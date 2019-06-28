New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
$285 $330
free shipping
Today only, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors for $285. Plus, you'll bag $45.60 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, and the second-best deal we've seen. (For further reference, we saw it yesterday for $249 without the points.) Buy Now
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$249 $330
free shipping
Walmart offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $8 less two days ago. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$300 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Current-Gen. Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet
$389 w/ $62 Rakuten points
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad mini 5 7.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $389. Plus, you'll bag $62.24 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $4 under our expired mention from three days ago, and the best price we could find now by $53. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$335 w/ $50 Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Plus, you'll bag $50.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 4 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Sign In or Register