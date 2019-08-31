Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart continues to offer the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
smarter.phone via eBay offers the open-box Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $396.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $152 less than a factory-sealed model, and is the best price we've ever seen.
Note: It may include signs of wear and/or scratches.
Update: The price has dropped to $386.85. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $269 with free shipping. That's $60 under the lowest price we cold find for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere, although we saw this for $5 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
BigDeals via eBay offers the refurbished fourth-generation Apple 9.7" iPad 16GB WiFi Tablet with Retina Display in Black for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $45. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple Mini 4 16GB Tablet in Space Gray, bundled with the refurbished Plantronics Backbeat Fit 305 Bluetooth Headphones for $189.99. Coupon code "APLMINI4" drops it to $184.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Smarter Phone via eBay offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 64GB WiFi + 4G Tablet in several colors (Silver pictured) for $252.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $247.99. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
Dan2Friend via eBay offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM/CDMA Smartphone in Red or Coral for $660 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
