Walmart continues to offer the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $166 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit today.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its 17.7-oz. Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB WiFi Tablet with Special Offers in Black or Punch Red for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find now by $22. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $17.88 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Gold for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this 2017 model. Buy Now
