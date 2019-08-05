New
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$249
free shipping

Walmart continues to offer the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now

