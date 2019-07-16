New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$249 $330
free shipping

Walmart offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most retailers charge $299 or more. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
