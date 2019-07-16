Walmart offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most retailers charge $299 or more. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
As a Prime Day deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 512GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Silver pictured) for $699 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon cuts up to 30% off Apple Watches and iPads. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now
Sokofit via Amazon offers the Durebler Cell Phone / Tablet Stand in Black for $9.99. Clip the $1 off on-page coupon and apply code "JNJNJMBN" to cut that to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our previous mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $4.99. Buy Now
- 5 silicone suction cups for device and surface
- 360° rotation
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers two 9th-Generation Amazon Fire 7" 16GB Tablets for $49.98 with free shipping. (This price shows when you add two to your cart.) That's $50 less than this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen LCD
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB internal memory
- 2MP front and rear cameras w/ 720p video
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth and Alexa
Exclusively for Prime members as an early Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the 8th-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB 8" Tablet with Special Offers in several colors for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- Add two of these to cart and your price will drop to $79.98.
- Note: The 32GB version is on offer for $79.99 with free shipping.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- front and rear cameras
- dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- microSD card slot
- up to 10-hour battery life
- Fire OS with Alexa
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystal Well Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "MAC15" drops that to $960.99. With free shipping, that's $288 under our November refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2014 model. (It's a low for a refurb today by $39.) Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
- Model: MGXC2LL/A
