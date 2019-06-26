New
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
$241 $283
free shipping
Alldayzip via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $283. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $240.55. With free shipping, that's $8 under yesterday's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $8, although most retailers charge $329 or more.) Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
Current-Gen. Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet
$331 $389
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $389. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $330.65. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $49. Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$328 $419
free shipping
Walmart offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. (Most stores charge $419 or more.) Buy Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$300 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.75. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch
$297 $349
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $296.57. That's tied with our April mention and $52 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- W3 dual-core processor
- 324x394 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
- 18-hour battery life
- watchOS 5
Sign In or Register