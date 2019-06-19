New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
$241 $283
free shipping
Alldayzip via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $283. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $240.55. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (Most retailers charge $300 or more.) Buy Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$719 $1,279
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$328 $430
free shipping
Walmart offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. (Most stores charge $350 or more.) Buy Now
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$300 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Target · 2 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Sign In or Register