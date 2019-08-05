Micro Center · 47 mins ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$240 $270
pickup at Micro Center

Walmart continues to offer the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Grey pictured) for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21.

Update: Micro Center offers it for $239.99, for in-store pickup only. Buy Now

  • Published 11 hr ago
    Verified 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
BlueOak
$239 at Microcenter if you're lucky enough to have one nearby. In store only.

And last week Meijer did another one of their $100 store coupon deals bringing the effective price down to $229.
8 hr 45 min ago