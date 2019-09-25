New
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$238 $249
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this current generation model by $11 today. (It's also $11 under our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • Available in Space Grey or Gold
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/25/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
32GB Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register