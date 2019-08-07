New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$238 $280
free shipping

Ending today, AllDayZip via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors for $280. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $238. With free shipping, that's $2 under our expired mention from yesterday, and within $4 of the best price we've ever seen. (Excepting the mention below, it's the lowest today by $11, although most charge $299 or more). Buy Now

Tips
  • Microcenter charges $239.99 with in-store pickup only.
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
32GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
derek3134
no tax or shipping costs. best deal on a current iPad.
10 min ago