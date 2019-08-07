- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, AllDayZip via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors for $280. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $238. With free shipping, that's $2 under our expired mention from yesterday, and within $4 of the best price we've ever seen. (Excepting the mention below, it's the lowest today by $11, although most charge $299 or more). Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished 2018 edition Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray or Silver for $599.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $60 under our refurb mention from nearly two weeks ago (which included $90 Rakuten points), and $225 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Highendeals via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $379.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $322.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $40.) Buy Now
