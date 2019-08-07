Ending today, AllDayZip via Rakuten offers the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in several colors for $280. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $238. With free shipping, that's $2 under our expired mention from yesterday, and within $4 of the best price we've ever seen. (Excepting the mention below, it's the lowest today by $11, although most charge $299 or more). Buy Now