New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$329 $459
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal today by $131.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Space Gray or Gold
  • Model: MR6Y2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
32GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register