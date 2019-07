Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD

Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop . Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start atand are expected to begin shipping this fall.