New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad 6th-Gen. 9.7" 128GB WiFi + LTE Tablet
$399 $559
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $160. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Space Grey, Silver, & Gold
  • A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture
  • Embedded M10 coprocessor
  • 8MP iSight camera
  • Model: MR7C2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
128GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register