That's $19 less than Apple direct charges for the iPad alone and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- Touch ID
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's $261 under the lowest price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- iPad is Verizon Unlocked and may be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.
- With AppleCare+ there is a total of 3 years of hardware, software, and telephone support coverage.
- Headphones feature 1mm drivers, 6 hours of playtime, headphone amplifier, and built-in mic & controls.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Receive discounts on the latest iPad models with trade-ins. You'll also receive a 6-month Apple News+ subscription. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Shop 30 deals on different capacities and bundles with keyboards, Microsoft 365, and/or AppleCare+. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to 89% on automotive products, clothing, electronics, home, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Automatic in-cart savings on over 900 men's, women's, and kids' shoes, jackets, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- It's backordered and expected to ship between September 14 and September 22.
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
Most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined aluminum buttons
- Model: MWYE2ZM/A
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $30. You'll pay at least $694 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 12MP camera
- IP68 dust/water resistant
- OLED touchscreen display
- Model: MT6F2LL/A
