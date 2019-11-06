New
Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2019 model) w/ Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription
$299 $329
free shipping

Assuming you redeem the Apple TV+ offer, that's the best deal we could find by $60. (It's the lowest price we could find for the iPad alone by $10, and $30 less than Apple's direct price.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Click here for information on the Apple+ offer.
  • available in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • touch ID fingerprint sensor
