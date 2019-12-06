Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 21 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$270 $330
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by EndearDistributors via eBay.
Features
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Model: MW742LL/A
