Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$250 $330
free shipping

That's within a buck of the best price we've seen for the 32GB model, and a current low by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • A10 Fusion CPU
  • Model: MW742LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPads Best Buy Apple
32GB Popularity: 4/5
Leave a comment!

1 comment
CatalysisBoy
NOT that close to the best price ever. i bought the same model for 220 at target on black friday. still a good price though
21 min ago