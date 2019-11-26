Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 39 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$250
free shipping

This matches Walmart's Black Friday ad price (which has yet to go live), is within a buck of our all-time low mention, and the best price today by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • This price is for My Best Buy members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • Available in Space Grey, Gold, or Silver
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Model: MW742LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Best Buy Apple
32GB Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register