That's $36 under last week's mention, the best price we could find by $69, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Matches our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
Best Buy is now offering everyone early access to hundreds of Black Friday deals. The sale is putting many tech items at the best prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
This matches Walmart's Black Friday ad price (which has yet to go live), is within a buck of our all-time low mention, and the best price today by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of $1,247 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
That's $34 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've ever seen for this iPhone. It's a low now by $32 for a refurb model. (It's also the lowest price we could find today for one in a similar condition by $60.) Buy Now at eBay
Save at least $320 on a new iPhone XR and line from Verizon. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Best price we've seen and a low now by $19. Buy Now at Costco
