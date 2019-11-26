Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 56 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$330 $380
free shipping

That's $36 under last week's mention, the best price we could find by $69, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • This price is for My Best Buy members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • available in several colors (Gold pictured)
  • Model: MW792LL/A
