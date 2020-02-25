Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 22 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$320 $429
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from last week, $109 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • To get this deal, use code "EKPQZG".
  • available in several colors (Space Grey pictured)
  • Code "EKPQZG"
  • Expires 2/25/2020
    Published 22 min ago
