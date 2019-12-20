Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi (2019 model)
$329 $429
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6, although most stores charge $379 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Best Buy charges a buck more
  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
  • In several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Model: MW772LL/A
