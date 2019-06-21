New
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Details
Daily Steals · 4 hrs ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Apple Refurb Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$321
free shipping
That's a low by $17 and the best price we've seen
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray
Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
eBay · 12 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$188 $230
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $40.)
Update: The price has dropped to $187.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $187.99. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
