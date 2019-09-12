Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $100 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $300.) Buy Now
That's $50 under our June mention, $200 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Sign In or Register