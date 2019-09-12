New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,299 $1,599
free shipping

That's $100 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $300.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED Retina 5K display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Thunderbolt 3
  • OS X 10.13 High Sierra
  • Model: MNE92LL/A
