B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iMac Skylake i5 3GHz 21.5" Retina 4K AIO Desktop
$899
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the mid-2017 Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3GHz 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop for $899 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6500 3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 21.5" 4096x2304 LED-backlit Retina 4K display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
  • macOS Sierra
  • Model: MNDY2LL/A
