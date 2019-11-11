New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iMac Kaby Lake i5 3.5GHz 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop
$1,399
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's the best deal today by $241.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Need more protection? Add Apple Care + for $169.
  • Intel Core i5-7600 3.5GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) IPS LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 575 4GB graphics
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet
  • two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.0
  • macOS 10.12 (Sierra)
