Apple iMac Kaby Lake i5 3.5GHz 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop (2017)
$1,379 $1,999
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $305 and an all-time low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-7600 3.5GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) IPS LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB Fusion drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 575 4GB graphics
  • macOS 10.12 (Sierra)
  • Model: MNEA2LL/A
