Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Core i5 3.8GHz 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop for $1,599 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $201, although most charge $2,000 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5 3.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 (5K) IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 580 8GB graphics card
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0
  • macOS 10.12 (Sierra)