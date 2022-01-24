L.A. Computer Company · 17 mins ago
$3,299 $3,658
free shipping
That's $400 below what you would pay direct from Apple. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
Tips
- This item is made for mounting to the wall and does not include a standard stand.
Features
- Intel Core i7 3.8GHz 8-core cpu
- 27" 5120 x 2880 5K IPS Retina display
- 32GB RAM; 2TB SSD
- Radeon Pro 5500 XT 8GB GPU
- built-in Vesa mount
- includes Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, Magic keyboard, and power cord
Details
Comments
Published 17 min ago
