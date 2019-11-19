Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iMac 9th-Gen i9 8-Core 27" 5K AIO Desktop w/ 1TB SSD (2019)
$2,749 $2,999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
  • 27" 5120x2880 IPS Retina 5K display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 580X 8GB graphics
  • wireless keyboard and mouse
  • macOS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals iMac B&H Photo Video Apple
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register