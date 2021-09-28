Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
-
Published 9/28/2021
Verified 9/30/2021
-
Popularity: 5/5
Shop gear from $1.50, men's clothing from $2.50, women's clothing from $3.50, home items from $2.50, and more. Shop Now at Sierra
- Coupon code "ETSC" yields free shipping on orders over $75 (a savings of $11.95).
It's $349 off list and a low price for a bag of this size from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop for deals on electronics, tools, shirts, sports, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Prime members get free shipping.
Over 340 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
You'd pay $23 for just a 4-pack at JCPenney. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $35 under our August open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen for an open-box or new pair. (It's the best deal today for new ones by $66.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- An Apple warranty of at least 60 days applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save $499.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. Scheduled ship dates vary by color with October 15 being the soonest.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
It's $30 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
Sign In or Register