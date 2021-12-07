Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Published 12 min ago
That's $66 under our last mention and a $16 low today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
It's a savings of $1,200. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5 3.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 2TB Fusion drive
- Model: MNED2LL/A
That's $69 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
Save on a range of refurbished MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Shop Now at Groupon
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple MacBook Air Haswell i5 13.3" Laptop (2014) for $339.99 (66% off).
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on shoes, hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, and more – orders of $30 or more get the extra discount automatically in-cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Supernova Shoes for $72 in-cart (low by $48).
