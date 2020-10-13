Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
While only a modest discount of $10, it's still one of the first discounts we've seen on these recently-released models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop over 500 items including iPhone SE from $75, Apple Watches from $120, iPods from $162, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Series 1 starts at $99.99, Series 2 starts at $109.99, Series 3 starts at $169.99, and Series 4 starts at $249.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
With prices from $100, save on smart watches, handheld GPS, bike/cycling radar tail lights, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 48% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
There are 9 models to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on up to 10,000 items, including Apple Watch protective covers, watch chargers, smart rings, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Purple.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 4K HDR CinemaWide OLED display
- three 12MP back cameras and front 8MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: J8170US/V
It's $250 off the list price, $50 under our mention from September, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU
- 6.47" 2340x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: 126653701000
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
That's a low by $100, $50 under last month's mention, and the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTJ2LL/A
Amazon is already taking $15 off several recently released Apple Watch Series 6 models. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Select color/size variations are currently out of stock, but you can order now at this discount and it will ship when it returns to stock.
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Sign In or Register