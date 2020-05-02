Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$329 $429
free shipping

That's a low by $51 and the best price we've seen for a factory sealed model this size. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Best Buy matches this price, and Costco is a buck more for those with a membership.
  • Available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.
Features
  • always-on Retina display
  • electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistant up to 164 feet
