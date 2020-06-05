It's $36 below our mention four days ago and the best price we could find today by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen
- swimproof
- ECG app
- SOS function
- fall detector
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop cases from $30, smartwatches from $400, tablets from $519, and Macs from $765. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items get free shipping, but some may incur shipping fees.
That's a low by $59, and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS
- Model: MWV82LL/A
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a low by $20 and the best price we've seen.
Update: This will be back in stock on June 10, but it can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart matches
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
That's a savings of $24 off list via stackable 10% clip coupon and coupon code "DKPTKSA2". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by UMIDIGI USA via Amazon.
- measures heart rate, blood oxygen saturation,
- 9 sport modes
- compatible with most iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 and above smart phones
- 5ATM water resistant rating
Thanks to the included $44.85 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Available in Slate Gray.
- Elevate wrist heart rate technology
- stainless steel bezel, buttons, and rear case
- smart notifications
- GPS and GLONASS satellite reception
- 3-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter
- Model: 010-01688-00
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- available in Black
- 45-day battery life
- 128" reflective always-on display touchscreen
- fitness tracking, sedentary reminders, and 4 sport modes
- heart rate monitor
- email, text, and other mobile app notifications
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike." Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- You can also save $150 off select Apple Watches when you buy this iPhone.
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
Sign In or Register